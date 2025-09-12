Unspent Bullet Murder Case Defense: 'Tragic Suicide Turned Into a Homicide'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jerod Norman appeared before a judge seeking bond as his defense presented arguments for his bail, saying 'This case is a tragic suicide that was turned into a homicide.' His defense argues the death of Mariah King was a suicide not murder. (9/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?