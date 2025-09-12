Urgent Manhunt For Charlie Kirk Shooter Continues

The image of the suspected shooter who gunned down Charlie Kirk was captured on surveillance video, leading people to wonder: Who is this alleged killer and why did he do it? (9/11/25) MORE

Latest Videos

Evan Higginbotham, one of the jurors in Donna Adelson's case

Donna Adelson Juror #6 Reveals What Went on in the Deliberation Room

Splitscreen: Harmony Montgomery/Adam Montgomery

Adam Montgomery Will Get to Argue For a New Murder Trial in October

Samantha Krebs verdict

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Court TV anchor Judge Ashley Willcott on set

Judge Ashley: There Was a School Shooting Yesterday, Too

$100K reward for Charlie Kirk shooter

Charlie Kirk Shooting: FBI Offering $100K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest

Det. Chris Celaya, lead investigator on the Suni Bell case

Detective: There's No Video of Suni Bell's Uncle on 45th Street

Krebs prosecution rebuttal

State Rebuttal: 'Mental Health Issues Does Not Make Joey Carnot Suicidal'

Samantha Krebs State Closing Argument

Prosecution: Samantha Krebs 'Left Joey Carnot to Die'

surveillance photo of man in hat

FBI Releases Photos of Person of Interest in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Tent where Charlie Kirk was speaking

FBI: Gun Found in Manhunt For Charlie Kirk's Killer

still from surveillance video shows moment before woman is stabbed on a train

Deep Dive Into Video of Deadly Stabbing on NC Commuter Train

officer talks to blurred suspect

Surviving Idaho Roommate Seen in Video-Recorded Police Interview

