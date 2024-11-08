Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

Verdict Reached in Killed in the Crosswalk Murder Trial

Brandon Allen Janik has been found guilty on all counts, including second-degree murder, in the death of Joshua Gilliland. Janik faces 15 years to life behind bars, plus and additional eight years for insurance fraud charges. (11/7/24) MORE

