Vinnie Politan Explores Donna Adelson's Astonishing Transformation

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
As Donna Adelson's trial approaches, we explore the 75-year-old matriarch's astonishing transformation from confident criminal defendant to scared suspect. Plus: Breaking down defendant Karina Cooper's testimony. (7/10/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?