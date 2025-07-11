Vinnie Politan Explores Donna Adelson's Astonishing Transformation

As Donna Adelson's trial approaches, we explore the 75-year-old matriarch's astonishing transformation from confident criminal defendant to scared suspect. Plus: Breaking down defendant Karina Cooper's testimony. (7/10/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

Latest Videos

shirtless man with many tattoos, sunglasses and a ballcap

Officials End Search for Travis Decker in Idaho Forest

college party

Friends Who Discovered Bodies of Idaho Students Break Their Silence

couple gets into a car in a screengrab from body cam vid

Judge Ashley Explains Why Jury Won't Hear Phrase 'Arranged Marriage'

Jaylen Lambert hearing

Murder Between Brothers: Jaylen Lambert Attends Motion for Bond Hearing

Jaylen Lambert

Teen Charged With Murdering Older Brother

older woman in a sharp track suit looks downtrodden

Donna in Distress: Court TV Obtains Shocking Adelson Body Cam Video

witness testifying in Cooper

Forensic Expert Discusses Snapchat Messages Between Cooper and Danker

female defendant on the stand

Karina Cooper Denied Having Affair With Huston Danker To Police

Karina Cooper testifies in court

Karina Cooper Admits Lying To Police During Questioning

female defendant testifying

Karina Cooper Says She Was 'Being Threatened' by Huston Danker

Karina Cooper cries in court

Karina Cooper Calls Huston Danker Relationship An 'Online Fantasy'

female defendant on the stand

Karina Cooper: Huston Talked About Killing Ryan 'Several Times'

MORE VIDEOS