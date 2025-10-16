v2v donna adelson

Where Will Donna Adelson End Up In Prison?

Julie Grant has an inside look at the prison in South Florida where Donna Adelson requested she be placed. Adelson was sentenced to life in prison for plotting the murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. (10/16/25) MORE

Conspiracy to Commit, Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire ,

