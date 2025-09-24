Will Jose Soto-Escalera Testify in Penalty Phase?

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jose Soto-Escalera faces a potential death sentence as the penalty phase begins after he was convicted of murdering Tania Wise and her unborn child. Plus, looking ahead at the potential sentence Sean 'Diddy' Combs will get in federal court. (9/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?