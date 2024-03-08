Correctional officer emotional on stand at Cory Bigsby’s murder trial

WARNING: This article includes references to possible child abuse and graphic situations that some viewers may find disturbing.

HAMPTON, Va. (Scripps News Norfolk) — Friday marks the fifth day of the murder trial against Cory Bigsby: the Hampton man accused of killing his son Codi.

A corrections officer from Hampton Roads Regional Jail – where Bigsby was in custody – testified about what Cory allegedly confessed while in jail.

The officer, Jemal Massey, claimed that Bigsby yelled, asking for an officer to write stuff down for him. He claims this happened while he was on duty the night of Aug. 3 2022 and the morning the next day.

Massey claims Bigsby asked him to write down the following: “I found my son unresponsive, tried CPR… [I] could not revive him,” said Massey while quoting what Bigsby allegedly said on the stand. “I put him in a trash bag, put him in the car, where he sat [for] three to five days.”

After the corrections officer wrote down Bigsby’s words, Bigsby asked to sign it, Massey claims. He claims Bigsby did sign the paper.

Darren Spencer – an FBI analyst, forensics examiner and digital analyzer in data – also took the stand. He claims he looked at Cory Bigsby’s tablets and phones.

When asked if he saw any pictures of Codi after June and July 2021, Spencer responded, “There were no original pictures of Codi.”

There are still multiple law enforcement officers and corrections officers listed on the witness list who haven’t testified. They could still be called to the stand today.

Codi’s 7-year-old brother made claims that suggested Cory Bigsby abused Codi. He also spoke about a time in which he thought his little brother Codi “looked dead.”

What’s happened thus far in the trial?

The murder trial against Cory Bigsby began Monday.

During the prosecution’s opening remarks, attorney Dylan Arnold accused Bigsby of killing Codi months before he reported him missing.

Defense attorney Kenneth Singleton claimed Bigsby frantically called 911 after he couldn’t find his son. He told jurors they’d hear “no evidence of a murder.”