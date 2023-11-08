Dad allegedly confesses to burying son after finding him unresponsive

By: Kelsey Jones , Madeline Miller

HAMPTON, Va. (Scripps News Norfolk) — Cory Bigsby — the father accused of killing his 4-year-old son Codi Bigsby, according to police — is in court today after his attorney filed a motion to throw out a confession statement he allegedly wrote in jail.

At the time of this writing, court is still in session, and it’s been eventful thus far. For the first time, the alleged confession from Cory Bigsby about the death of his 4-year-old son, Codi, was read aloud in court.

On or around August 3, Cory Bigsby allegedly wrote a statement in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and gave it to an officer, who was present in the courtroom today. The officer broke down and got emotional as he read the statement from Bigsby.

The officer read the following excerpt from the statement Cory Bigsby allegedly wrote:

“I stepped outside of my apartment to get some items out of my car to wash clothes. When I got inside, I saw my son laying on the ground unresponsive. I tried to revive him, but he couldn’t breathe. I stepped outside and prayed. I then put him in a trash bag and left him in the car for three days.”

The letter stated he then drove his son’s body to Garriot Morgan Blvd. — a quick search on Google Maps shows that’s in Maryland. The statement states this is where Cory Bigsby buried Codi Bigsby and then grabbed something to eat.

Another key development in the case happened at the hearing: A judge granted permission for Cory’s 6-year-old son to provide testimony during the murder trial. The judge said instead of appearing in the courtroom, the son will testify in a separate room. The son’s testimony will discuss the relationship between Cory and Codi.

It’s been a tumultuous case since Cory Bigsby’s arrest in February 2022. Key developments that occurred since then include competency hearings for Cory Bigsby, Hampton Circuit Court judges recusing themselves from the case and a flurry of rescheduled court dates.

Throughout the case, Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard, has been adamant in publicly advocating for her client. On the other hand, Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell, hasn’t been as vocal about the case. He called the hearing “a day of reckoning and a day of truth.”

The murder trial will take place from March 4 – 8 of next year.

