VA v. Cory Bigsby: Father charged with 4-year-old son’s murder

HAMPTON, Va. — (Scripps News Norfolk/Court TV) — A father is standing trial for the murder of his 4-year-old son, who he reported missing in January 2022.

Cory Bigsby is charged with murder and unlawful transport/concealment of a body in the death of Codi Bigsby.

Codi’s body has never been found, according to an indictment. Cory has been out on bond since the summer of 2023.

Cory is also facing child abuse charges unrelated to Codi’s disappearance. Court documents outline how he allegedly left his four young children home alone long enough for it to be considered “a reckless disregard for human life.”

Previously, Cory’s defense attorneys tried to suppress alleged confessions from their client made in jail about killing Codi, which were denied by presiding Judge James Hawks at a pre-trial hearing.

The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a bill named after Codi Bigsby. The bill would create a “Codi Alert” aimed at making a local, regional and statewide notification for a missing or endangered child. It would apply to any child 17 or younger who is missing under suspicious circumstances.

The trial is expected to begin Monday, Mar. 4 and Scripps News Norfolk will be covering the trial to report on proceedings.