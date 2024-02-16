Foster mother arrested, missing Ohio boy found dead

CLEVELAND (Scripps News Cleveland/Court TV) — Police reportedly found the body of a missing 5-year-old Ohio boy after his foster mother was taken into custody.

Darnell Taylor was the subject a statewide Amber Alert earlier this week after he was allegedly abducted by Pammy Maye in Columbus.

Maye was arrested Thursday night after she walked into a local business distraught and without shoes. She refused to give her name to employees, but police identified her as Maye upon their arrival. She was transported to a hospital, where she gave information to officers about what happened to Taylor.

Authorities found a body believed to be Taylor’s in a sewage drain around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to court documents, Maye’s husband told authorities that he made a 911 call after she allegedly harmed Taylor. He said Maye also put her hand over his mouth to try to stop him from telling police what was going on.

In audio obtained by Scripps New Columbus, a dispatcher relays the 911 call.

“We had a guy call in, said that his wife just killed her foster child. Darnell Taylor, 5-year-old,” the dispatcher said.

Police did not know whether or not Taylor was dead, and when the Amber Alert was issued, they said that they believed he is “in danger.”

The vehicle police were searching for was found unoccupied in Brooklyn hours after the Amber Alert went out.