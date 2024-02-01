From the Bench: ‘We need a clear record, clear rulings by the judge’

PONTIAC, Mich. (Court TV) — Michigan mom Jennifer Crumbley is accused of failing to intervene before her son killed four students at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021.

Jennifer Crumbley, left, stands with her attorney, Shannon Smith, in an Oakland County courtroom, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Pontiac, Mich.

Lawyers from both sides became combative yesterday when the defendant’s friend, Brian Meloche, took the witness stand. On cross-examination, it was revealed that Jennifer and Meloche had an affair.

Court TV anchor Judge Ashley Willcott weighed in on the matter From the Bench:

“Obviously this is quite the contentious case. The defense attorneys fighting literally for their client’s freedom, and this judge has got to bang the gavel and make rulings on all of these arguments and objections. And these attorneys really need to be made not to talk over each other. We need a clear record, clear rulings by the judge. This has gotten really messy.”

Judge Ashley went on to emphasize the importance of those rulings, and the fact that it’s imperative to establish a clear record so as not to risk due process and a fair trial.

