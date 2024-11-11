Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

GA v. Chloe Driver: Mother Stabs Daughter Murder Trial

Posted at 8:18 AM, November 11, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

CANTON, Ga. (Court TV) —  A Tennessee woman is standing trial in Georgia for the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter.

chloe driver mugshot

FILE – Chloe Driver (Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

Chloe Driver, 24, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, in the Dec. 2020 death of her daughter, Hannah. While responding to a 911 call, police discovered Chloe and Hannah in a bedroom, both suffering from stab wounds, reported the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News. An indictment accuses Chloe of stabbing Hannah in the neck multiple times with a knife.

Court documents state Chloe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, stating, “the defendant was in the midst of a psychotic episode that included paranoia, delusional beliefs, hallucinations and disordered thinking.” According to her defense, Chloe was “living a nomadic lifestyle” and several witnesses can account for her “mental health issues and subsequent deterioration” in the weeks leading up to Hannah’s death.

Chloe is standing trial on charges of murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Nov. 12.

More In:

Related Stories

a man is arrested outside of a garage

OH v. William Mozingo Jr.: Four Days of Hell Trial

William Mozingo, Jr. is accused of kidnapping 23-year-old Chloe Jones and beating her for days while holding her captive in a garage. More

interview with an inmate

The ‘Blackout’ Killer | Interview With A Killer

In this episode, David Scott confronts convicted killer Bo Pete Jeffrey and challenges his denial of his ex-wife, Lisa's murder. More

Journalist talks to an inmate.

Interview with a Killer: ‘If You Were Me, Would You Believe You?’

David Scott confronts convicted wife killer Bo Pete Jeffrey about the night of the murder on the next episode of Interview with a Killer. More

TRENDING

mugshot of Richard Allen
Liam Payne
melody farris sits in court

LATEST NEWS

chloe driver mugshot
a man is arrested outside of a garage
A man sits in a suit in court

SCRIPPS NEWS