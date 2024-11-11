GA v. Chloe Driver: Mother Stabs Daughter Murder Trial

CANTON, Ga. (Court TV) — A Tennessee woman is standing trial in Georgia for the stabbing death of her 13-month-old daughter.

Chloe Driver, 24, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, in the Dec. 2020 death of her daughter, Hannah. While responding to a 911 call, police discovered Chloe and Hannah in a bedroom, both suffering from stab wounds, reported the Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News. An indictment accuses Chloe of stabbing Hannah in the neck multiple times with a knife.

Court documents state Chloe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, stating, “the defendant was in the midst of a psychotic episode that included paranoia, delusional beliefs, hallucinations and disordered thinking.” According to her defense, Chloe was “living a nomadic lifestyle” and several witnesses can account for her “mental health issues and subsequent deterioration” in the weeks leading up to Hannah’s death.

Chloe is standing trial on charges of murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Proceedings are scheduled to begin Nov. 12.