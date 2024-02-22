GA v. Eligio Bishop: Polygamist Cult Leader Trial

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — Opening statements are scheduled to begin Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of heading up a polygamist cult. Eligio Bishop faces charges of rape, false imprisonment, and sending sexually explicit electronic transmissions without consent.

Bishop, 41, has been held without bond in DeKalb County Jail since his April 14, 2022 arrest. He was taken into custody on allegations that he posted revenge porn of a former female follower.

Preferring the monikers “Natureboy” and “God,” Bishop is accused of forcing members of his alleged online cult, “Carbon Nation,” to do manual labor and sleep in tents as they globe-trotted between Honduras, Costa Rica, Hawaii and Atlanta. They were also required to follow strict codes regarding nudity, polygamy, and adhering to a vegan diet consisting solely of fruits and vegetables, reported WXIA. They weren’t allowed to bathe and had to defecate at the base of a tree. They also had to give Bishop their financial information before they were deigned worthy of learning his so-called teachings. Prior to forming “Carbon Nation,” he worked as a model, stripper, and barber, reported CBC.

Bishop, who has switched attorneys at least three times since 2022, has requested bond several times but has been repeatedly denied on the grounds that he presents a flight risk and is likely to intimidate witnesses. Some of his alleged victims have gone on the record to state that Bishop sexually and emotionally abused them.

Bishop has a previous arrest record. In 2020, he and 20 others were arrested for violating Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine order. Bishop spoke to the AP after his arrest, saying he knows he’s been described as a cult leader but that he thought the comparison “was kind of cool.”

Additionally, Bishop has been deported from several countries in Central America.

Before his arrest, Bishop represented “Carbon Nation” on YouTube and Instagram accounts that had tens of thousands of followers. Posts included music videos, self-help tips, and instructional videos. Followers were urged to donate money via CashApp.