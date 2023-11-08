Ivanka Trump takes the stand in fraud case probing the family business

Posted at 9:44 AM, November 8, 2023

By Scripps News Staff

Ivanka Trump is the latest member of the Trump family to testify in the civil fraud trial in New York regarding the family business.

She took the stand Wednesday morning in a Manhattan courtroom.

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It’s Ivanka Trump’s turn to face questioning in the civil fraud trial that is publicly probing into the family business. Ex-President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who has been in his inner circle in both business and politics, is due on the stand Wednesday, after trying unsuccessfully to block her testimony. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Ivanka Trump appeared calm as she answered questions about her former role in the Trump Organization.

“What role did you have in creating statements of financial decisions for your father,” Ivanka was asked.

“None that I’m aware of,” she replied.

Unlike her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump is not a defendant in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit.

Prior to taking the stand, Ivanka’s attorneys argued that their client shouldn’t be required to testify. They claimed prosecutors were just trying to harass the family by dragging her into court. But prosecutors claimed Ivanka was personally involved in some of the events in the case, and remains a key player in the Trump Organization.

Former President Donald Trump took the stand Monday, which led to some testy exchanges.

While on the stand, the former president described the trial as “crazy.” At times the judge had to intervene, repeatedly telling him to answer the prosecutor’s questions and not give lengthy speeches, noting that this was not a “political rally.”

“I beseech you to control him,” the judge told Donald Trump’s attorneys. “If you can’t, I will.”

He spent about four hours on the stand defending his business dealings and wealth.

His two oldest sons, who are executives at the Trump Organization, testified last week that they were not involved in their father’s annual statements of financial condition that allegedly show property prices were inflated.

The $250 million lawsuit, filed by the New York attorney general, alleges Trump and his two sons knowingly committing fraud by exaggerating the value of some of their assets in order to secure loans and get better insurance rates.

This story was originally published by Scripps News, an E.W. Scripps Company.  

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, second from left, is seated ahead of his second day of testimony at New York State Supreme Court, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in New York. In a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization are accused of inflating the value of properties by billions of dollars to obtain favorable loan terms from banks. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
  • Courtroom Sketch showing Donald Trump's testimony on Nov. 6, 2023.

