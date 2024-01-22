Judge denies Richard Allen request for hearing on Odinists, evidence

Posted at 5:29 PM, January 22, 2024
Scripps News Indianapolis Scripps News Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Judge Fran Gull has denied Richard Allen‘s request for a Franks Hearing, according to an order issued Monday.

Richard Allen court arrival.

Richard Allen arrives for a hearing in the case against him for the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams along with former and new lawyers. (Scripps News Indianapolis)

Allen, who is charged with killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi in 2017, has filed a motion for a Franks Hearing several times, in hopes to suppress evidence found during a search warrant of his home.

According to Judge Gull, the court found that the search was reasonable and that the evidence contained was relevant.

READ MORE: Delphi Murders: Defense claims evidence withheld, detectives lied

“The Court finds the evidence contained in Defendant’s Exhibits A and B attached to the Motion is relevant and admissible. The Court further finds the probative value of such evidence is not substantially outweighed by its prejudicial impact, and that the evidence will not confuse or mislead the jury.”

Therefore, the court denied any motion for a Franks Hearing.

Additionally, the order states Allen’s request to transfer will be decided in a hearing, that is yet to be set.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Julie Grant

Bringing Focus Back to the Victims

In Julie Grant’s opening statement spotlight, she reminds us to always remember who matters the most in every trial…the victims. More

split screen of Indiana Supreme Court and Barbara MacDonald

Indiana Supreme Court Delivers Mixed Ruling for Richard Allen

While the Indiana Supreme Court reinstated Richard Allen's former attorneys, they declined to remove Judge Fran Gull from the case. More

Richard Allen court arrival.

Indiana Supreme Court orders Richard Allen’s attorneys reinstated

The Indiana Supreme Court handed down a decision allowing Richard Allen's original attorneys to return to the case. More

