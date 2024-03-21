Kentucky parents accused of trying to sell newborn twins for $5K

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (Scripps News Lexington) — Two Kentucky parents were arrested for allegedly trying to sell their newborn twin daughters for $5,000.

According to an arrest citation, Zackary Davis and Jacquilyn Keith are both charged with promoting human trafficking after a relative contacted police regarding the alleged sale.

Zackary Davis and Jacquilyn Keith

Zackary Davis (L) and Jacquilyn Keith (R) (Jackson County Detention Center)

The arrest citation states that after responding to the home and interviewing the parents, Davis admitted to saying he would sell the twins but claims he was joking because he “thought the relatives were going to try and take them regardless.” Keith told officers that she “felt that the relatives were trying to set them up.”

According to the arrest citation, Davis told police that the relative had been watching the newborns for around three weeks and would “always talk him into letting them keep them rather than taking them home.”

Police obtained screenshots from the relative of conversations with Davis about the incident.

Davis and Keith were arrested and book in to the Jackson County Detention Center.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington, an E.W. Scripps Company.

