Man charged after video shows attempted kidnapping on Arizona street

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Scripps News Phoenix) — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a fifth-grader on her way to school in Arizona last week is in custody.

Glendale police say the incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

In a letter from Sunset Elementary School officials obtained by Scripps News Phoenix, they say a car pulled up to the 11-year-old girl, and a man got out and lunged at her.

The girl ran away and caught up with three other students walking to school.

She reported the incident to school officials, who then called police.

“Glendale Police want to commend the bravery of this young victim. She did exactly what she needed to do to avoid this situation from becoming much worse,” officials said in a statement.

Police say they obtained video footage and were able to locate the suspect vehicle.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody and faces attempted kidnapping charges.

Police documents say the suspect lived in the area near the victim’s apartment. The suspect was not known to the victim, officials say.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Phoenix, an E.W. Scripps Company.