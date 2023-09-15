Massachusetts mother indicted on charges she murdered her three kids

By LAUREN SILVER

BROCKTON, Mass. (Court TV) — A Massachusetts woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges she murdered her three young children.

A grand jury handed down indictments on Friday, charging Lindsay Clancy with three counts of murder and strangulation for the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 7 months.

In a news release announcing the charges, the Plymouth District Attorney said Clancy remains in a medical facility. Clancy has been treated at a number of facilities since her arrest on January 24, 2023, when police were called to her Duxbury home.

The initial call to 911 was for Clancy’s suspected attempted suicide after she jumped from a window. When officers went inside, they found the three children in the basement “unconscious and with obvious signs of severe trauma.”

WATCH: Lawyer for Mom Accused of Strangling 3 Kids Speaks

At her initial arraignment, after charges were first filed against her in Feb. 2023, Clancy pleaded not guilty as she appeared remotely from a hospital. She suffered spinal cord injuries when she jumped out of a window at her home, and her defense attorney said she would likely never walk again. Her attorneys claim she suffered from postpartum depression or psychosis.

The day of the slayings, prosecutors claim Clancy sent her husband to run an errand and then used exercise bands to strangle her children. According to investigators, Clancy used a map to calculate how long her husband would be gone from the home.

“She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy needed to commit the murders, and then she strangled each child in the place where they should have felt the safest — at home with their Mom,” prosecutor Jennifer Sprague said. “She did so with deliberate premeditation, extreme atrocity and cruelty.”

After initial treatment at a hospital, Clancy was transferred to Tewksbury State Hospital for further mental health care at the direction of her doctors.

Clancy faces a new arraignment on the charges from the indictment, but that date has not yet been scheduled, the district attorney’s office said.