NV v. Thomas Randolph: ‘The Widower’ Murder Trial

By EMANUELLA GRINBERG and IVY BROWN

LAS VEGAS (Court TV) — A Nevada man is on trial for a second time for the 2008 shooting deaths of his wife and the hitman he allegedly conspired with to kill her.

Thomas Randolph was sentenced to death in 2017 for the murders of his sixth wife, Sharon Randolph, and hitman Michael Miller. His conviction was overturned in 2021, after the state’s highest court found the district court abused its discretion in admitting prior-bad-act evidence at trial.

Randolph’s case was the focus of the Dateline docuseries “The Widower.” The defendant was married six times, and “four of his wives died under mysterious circumstances,” reported Oxygen. Outside of his Nevada conviction, Randolph was once a suspect in the 1986 death of his second wife, Becky Gault, in Utah. He was acquitted of all charges in Gault’s death in 1988.

During his Nevada trial, prosecutors relied heavily on evidence from the Utah trial, including testimony from the man Randolph allegedly tried to recruit to kill Gault.

According to court documents, on the evening of May 8, 2008, Randolph called 911 to report that a masked intruder shot his sixth wife and that he shot and killed the intruder. Randolph recognized the intruder as 38-year-old Michael Miller, a person he befriended a few months before and with whom prosecutors say he developed an extensive, secretive relationship.

A Clark County jury convicted Randolph of murder and conspiracy charges in June 2017 for the deaths of Michael Miller and Sharon Randolph and recommended two death sentences. After his conviction was overturned in 2021, the case was remanded for a new trial, setting the State for a do-over.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 5 – 8/17/23

The court voir dire-d the jurors about one incident regarding a security guard making a comment about, if they were on a case about a politician, vote guilty and another incident on the elevator where a person with a blazer carrying files asked if they were department 10 jurors. In both instances, jurors ignored these comments. No jurors were dismissed. WATCH: Judge Questions Jurors About Incident Outside ‘Widower’ Murder Trial

The jury heard from Michael Miller’s family.

Items from the crime scene were tested for blood and DNA.

DAY 4 – 8/16/23

The jury heard from the state’s firearms expert.

The jury learned that between December 20, 2007 – June 2, 2008, Randolph called Miller an average of 2.7 calls a day.

The jury looked at crime scene photos.

DAY 3 – 8/15/23

The jury witnessed Randolph do a walkthrough video with law enforcement.

At the end of Det. Mogg’s testimony, one of the juror’s asked, if at any point during Det. Mogg’s interactions with Randolph, if Randolph cried. Det. Mogg said no. The defense noted in a follow-up question that Randolph was screaming in the 911 call and Det. Mogg agreed.

The jury listened to Randolph’s 911 call.

DAY 2 – 8/14/23

The jury saw several photos of Sharon and Thomas Randolph during one of their weddings.

Elizabeth Lavadour, who was seeing Thomas when he was with Sharon, testified.

Det. Clifford Mogg’s initial interview with Thomas the night of May 8, 2008 played out for the jury.

DAY 1 – 8/11/23