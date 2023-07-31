OH v. Josh Sills: NFL Player Rape Trial

By CRYSTAL BONVILLIAN

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (Court TV) — The long-awaited trial of a Philadelphia Eagles football player accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2019 is set to begin Monday in an Ohio courtroom.

Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted Jan. 31 on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Sills is accused of holding a woman against her will in December 2019 and “engaging in sexual activity that was not consensual.” The alleged crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations.

The indictment was handed down less than two weeks before the Eagles unsuccessfully took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Sills, an offensive lineman for the team, has been suspended by the NFL until the charges are resolved.

Last month, defense attorney Michael Connick accused prosecutors of retaliation with the timing of the indictment.

“The timing of presenting the case to the grand jury was intentional and retaliatory to deprive Mr. Sills from participating in an event that is the pinnacle of every National Football League player’s career, a pinnacle very few players achieve,” Connick wrote in court records.

Both charges against Sills are first-degree felonies. If convicted, he faces three to 11 years in prison on each charge, plus five years of probation upon release. He could also be fined up to $20,000 for each charge.