Police: Teen’s ‘urge to kill’ led to murder of father, special needs brother

RENO, Nev. (Court TV) — Prosecutors say a teenage girl accused of killing her family confessed the murders to 911 dispatchers before her arrest.

Mashenka Ann Marie Reid is being held without bail on two charges of open murder and one charge of attempted murder in the deaths of her father and younger brother with special needs.

Police said that a 911 call came in on Feb. 9 from a neighbor reporting gunshots and people saying, “Help, help,” shortly before Reid herself called 911, KTVN reported. Reid allegedly told the dispatcher, “I shot my dad. … I shot my brother. My brother’s dead.” Before ending the call, Reid allegedly said that she “just couldn’t resist the urge to kill somebody.”

When officers arrived at the scene they found Reid and the bodies of her father and little brother. Reid told police her sister was in a bedroom and she “believed she was alive.”

Questioning revealed evidence that Reid had plotted to kill her family. Court documents obtained by KRNV say that Reid told police that she actually sent her father to the store so that she would have time to get the gun and search online for how to use it. She told police she waited for her father to return before shooting and killing him, and then murdered her brother, who was playing with a tablet on the couch.

Reid told police that she murdered her father and brother because of her growing frustrations with the family dynamics in the home. She said that her mother ran away from the family in December, causing her to fall into a depression. She also said she was frustrated by her brother, described as non-verbal with autism, who made “annoying noises.”

The documents obtained by KRNV indicate that Reid planned to murder her 2-year-old sister as well, but ran out of bullets. She allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen but was unable to get into her sister’s locked bedroom.

Reid is expected to appear in court for a status hearing on March 28.