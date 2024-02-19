Two arrested after bodies of missing children found in suitcase, concrete

Posted at 9:36 AM, February 19, 2024
Scripps News Colorado Springs Scripps News Colorado Springs and Associated Press Associated Press

PUEBLO, Colo. (Scripps News Colorado Springs/AP) — Two people have been arrested after two missing children were found dead, one in a suitcase and the other encased in concrete.

booking photos of Corena Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez

Corena Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez are charged with the murders of two children who disappeared in 2018. (Pueblo Police Department)

Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, and Jesus Dominguez, 35, were arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the deaths of Yesenia and Jesus Dominguez Jr., who went missing in the summer of 2018. At the time, Yesenia was three and Jesus was five years old.

Police found the girl’s remains in a metal container filled with concrete in a storage unit last month, according to authorities. The unit was being cleared out after the rent wasn’t paid. As part of the investigation, police began searching for two children last seen in the summer of 2018, Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez.

pictures of two young children on a red background

Yesenia and Jesus Dominguez Jr. disappeared in the summer of 2018 but weren’t reported missing. (Pueblo Police Dept. via Scripps News Colorado Springs)

The investigation then led police to a vehicle owned by Minjarez in a scrap yard, where they found a boy’s remains in a suitcase in the trunk of the car, police said. By Feb. 15, DNA testing showed the remains belonged to the two missing children.

Police did not offer details on any relation between the victims and the two arrested.

On February 15 shortly after 3:30 p.m. arrest warrants were obtained for Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. Police say Jesus Dominguez has an additional charge of theft of government benefits.

Court hearings are scheduled for both defendants on Wednesday. Available court records did not identify attorneys for Minjarez and Dominguez who could comment on their behalf.

More In:

Related Stories

combo image of university of colorado victims

Student arrested after 2 killed in Colorado Springs university dorm

Samuel Knopp was a senior at UCCS. Celie Rain Montgomery was not a student. Both were found dead in a dorm room. More

brain smith appears in court

Alaska Memory Card Murders: AK v. Brian Steven Smith

Brian Smith is standing trial for the murders of two Alaska Native women, one of whom was recorded being killed and taunted on a stolen... More

watch live banner adam montgomery

NH v. Adam Montgomery: Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial

Adam Montgomery is accused of beating his 5-year-old daughter to death, keeping her body in a bag for months and hiding her death for years. More

TRENDING

brain smith appears in court
watch live banner adam montgomery
bodycamera video shows Hannah Gutierrez-Reed speaking with a deputy on the set of the movie Rust.
Harmony Montgomery's biological daughter, Crystal Sorey, testifies.

LATEST NEWS

combo image of university of colorado victims
brain smith appears in court
watch live banner adam montgomery
pictures of two young children on a red background

SCRIPPS NEWS

Minnesota man who shot 3 first responders wasn't allowed to have guns
Louisiana governor declares state of emergency due to police shortage
Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 people in UCCS dorm