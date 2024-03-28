Victim to Verdict Podcast: Doomsday Cult Mom Case

Last May, Lori Vallow Daybell, known to some as the “Doomsday Cult Mom,” was convicted in the murders of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. It was a tragic case with allegations of cult-like religious beliefs centered around doomsday prophecies. Now, Lori’s husband and alleged co-conspirator, Chad Daybell, prepares to face a jury himself. This week’s Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original series “Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands,” which takes a closer look at the case against Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad’s alleged role in the web of mysterious deaths that surrounds them.