Victim to Verdict Podcast: Doomsday Cult Mom Case

Posted at 3:58 PM, March 28, 2024

Last May, Lori Vallow Daybell, known to some as the “Doomsday Cult Mom,” was convicted in the murders of her two children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. It was a tragic case with allegations of cult-like religious beliefs centered around doomsday prophecies. Now, Lori’s husband and alleged co-conspirator, Chad Daybell, prepares to face a jury himself. This week’s Court TV Podcast features an audio edition of our original series “Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands,” which takes a closer look at the case against Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad’s alleged role in the web of mysterious deaths that surrounds them.

all podcast episodes

More In:

Related Stories

split screen of Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing and Megan Conner

Cousin Says Lori Vallow Daybell ‘Really is Not Herself’

Megan Conner described seeing her cousin, Lori Vallow Daybell, change from a "bright, bubbly smart" cheerleader into a manipulative woman. More

Lori Vallow's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan. (3/27/24)

Lori Vallow Daybell’s Cousin, Megan Conner, Joins Court TV

Friends of  Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell describe their relationship. Lori's cousin, Megan Conner, joins Court TV. More

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible Lori Vallow Daybell may be called as a witness.

Lori Vallow Daybell Could be Called as Witness in Chad Daybell Trial

Chad Daybell's attorney said it's possible that Chad's wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, may be called as a witness. More

TRENDING

Sharonda Brown joins Vinnie Politan to discuss the allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs and how he'd allegedly use money, power and physical violence to enforce sexual requests.
Attorneys for both sides were in court for a motion hearing to dismiss the indictment.
A woman in a blue shirt and hair in a messy bun sits in court
former President Donald Trump wears a blue suit and tie as he sits in a NY courtroom

LATEST NEWS

A woman in a blue shirt and hair in a messy bun sits in court
lori vallow daybell mugshot
former President Donald Trump wears a blue suit and tie as he sits in a NY courtroom

SCRIPPS NEWS