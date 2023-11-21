4-Year-Old Chloe Darnell Found Dead, Family Member Arrested

- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Latest News
- TV Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Chloe Darnell's body was found in a shallow grave in Kentucky. Brittany Slaughter and Adam Hayes are charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. Slaughter had custody of the little girl. (11/20/23) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?