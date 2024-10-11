Amber Guyger Denied Parole: Ex-Dallas Cop Fatally Shot Neighbor

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Former Dallas police officer Amber Geiger has been denied parole. She shot and killed Botham Jean. Guyger maintains she confused Jean's apartment for hers when she came home from work. Guyger fatally shot Jean before realizing her mistake. (10/11/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?