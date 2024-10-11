Menendez Brothers Trial On Demand

Amber Guyger Denied Parole: Ex-Dallas Cop Fatally Shot Neighbor

Former Dallas police officer Amber Geiger has been denied parole. She shot and killed Botham Jean. Guyger maintains she confused Jean's apartment for hers when she came home from work. Guyger fatally shot Jean before realizing her mistake. (10/11/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

scott farris cries while testifying during melody farris trial

Tearful Scott Farris Insists He Didn't Kill His Father At Mother's Trial

Mugshot of a young, blonde woman. She does not look happy.

Amber Guyger Denied Parole: Ex-Dallas Cop Fatally Shot Neighbor

Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase Near Las Vegas Airport

Raymond McLeod

Ex-Marine Blames 'Rough Consensual Sex' In Girlfriend's Murder

splitscreen: young man testifies as older female defendant looks on

Farris Son: Mom Inviting Granddaughter Over Is ‘Sick and Twisted’

splitscreen: picture of victim, young man testifying, female defendant listens

Farris Son: Dad Said Every Day With Mom Was the Worst Day of His Life

Bryan Kohberger

Idaho Student Killings: Bryan Kohberger's Trial Date Is Set

Scott and Laci Peterson

Judge Grants Scott Peterson Access to Post-Conviction Evidence

Splitscreen: young male witness sobs, older female defendant cries too

Farris' Son: Mom Hid in Bathroom So Dad Couldn't Serve Divorce Papers

man in orange jumpsuit testifying in court

Quinton Nixon Gives a Detailed Testimony in His Defense

detective being questioned on the stand

Pro Se Defendant, Quinton Nixon Questions Responding Officer

On-screen graphic with a mug shot and words saying: Daily Trial Wrap

Burn Pile Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

MORE VIDEOS