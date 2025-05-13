Court Denies Donna Adelson's Petition to Remove Presiding Judge

Donna Adelson petitioned for a writ of prohibition to prevent Judge Stephen Everett from presiding over her criminal trial. Adelson is accused of plotting with her son, Charlie, to arrange the murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. (5/13/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Murder-for-Hire

Latest Videos

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25)

Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

Samuel Hochstetler in court

Amish Man Appears In Court On Murder Charge

Mark Geratos, video of Menendez brothers

Menendez Brothers' Attorney, Mark Geragos, Says Family 'Wants Them Out Now'

Nathan Hochman addresses media

LA DA Hochman Speaks Out Ahead Of Menendez Brothers' Resentencing

Donna Adelson & Judge Stephen Everett

Court Denies Donna Adelson's Petition to Remove Presiding Judge

Hank Brennan leaves courthouse

Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor in Karen Read Retrial, Leaves Courthouse

Daily Trial Wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 14 Recap

split screen karen read/john o'keefe

Court Canceled Tuesday For Karen Read Retrial

Split screen of Stacey Wales and her brother as AI

Sister Explains How AI Allowed Her To Bring The Dead To Speak In Court

Sears-style family photo of a middle-aged mom and dad flanked by their 2 teenage sons

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Starts Tuesday

man holds up a pair of jeans in court

Why Were John O'Keefe's Jeans So Badly Grass-Stained if He Was in Deep Snow?

man answers questions in court

Sgt. Bukhenik: I Had No Loyalties to Anyone Involved in Karen Read Case

