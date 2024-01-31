Ashley Biggs' Mother: 'My Daughter Can Finally Sleep'

Victim Ashley Biggs' mother, Kimberly Biggs, spoke out in court after Erica Stefanko was found guilty of her daughter's murder. She thanked her supporters and expressed gratitude that, at long last, Ashley will get to rest. (1/31/29)   MORE

