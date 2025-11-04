Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Defense Attorney Peter Wolff delivers his closing argument. Matthew Pahl is accused of killing his girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, and concealing her body. Wolff told jurors that there isn't proof beyond a reasonable doubt. (11/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?