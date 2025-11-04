Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Prosecutor Kristi Gordon delivers the State's closing in WI v. Pahl. Matthew Pahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. His girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, was missing for 3 weeks before her body was found. (11/4/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?