Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Prosecutor Kristi Gordon delivers the State's closing in WI v. Pahl. Matthew Pahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. His girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, was missing for 3 weeks before her body was found. (11/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Matthew Pahl and attorneys listen to verdict

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Defense Attorney Peter Wolff delivers his closing argument. Matthew Pahl is accused of killing his girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, and concealing her body.

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Thrailkill at counsel table

'I Lost My Baby': Mother Delivers Emotional Testimony Against Darin Thrailkill

Chris Adkins

Court Sees Instagram Messages Between Uriah Urick, Tara King and Friend

Rico Gurrusquieta

Acquaintance: Uriah Urick, Tara King Were 'Very Rushed, Flustered'

Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial

Teen Lovers Kill Grandmother Trial: Jury Sees Footage of Deadly Robbery

Medical toxicologist Dr. Stacey Hail

Bad Boyfriend Murder Trial: Medical Toxicologist Takes Stand

Angelynn Mock

Former News Anchor Charged in Elderly Mother’s Stabbing Death

Jake Haro was sentenced to 25 years to life plus additional time for murdering his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel Haro.

Jake Haro Gets 25 to Life in Prison for Killing Infant Son Emmanuel Haro

Darin Thrailkill

Father Figure Murder Trial: Opening Statements Recap

Bryan Kohberger knife sheath

New Photos Released of Knife Sheath Tying Bryan Kohberger to Murders

