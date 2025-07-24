Bethany Funke Thought She Was Imagining Noises on Night of Murders

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
In newly-released court documents, Bethany Funke, who is one of two roommates to survive the night of the stabbings, said she heard the dog bark, the ping pong table being moved, and a firecracker-type noise on the night of the murders. (7/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?