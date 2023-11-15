Boy in a Box Trial: Tim Ferriter Faces Sentencing

Tim Ferriter was convicted of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and child neglect in connection with keeping his adopted teen son confined to an 8X8 windowless room, with a bucket for a toilet, that had been built in the garage. (11/15/23)   MORE

Latest Videos

Ferriter GFX guilty.

Boy in a Box Trial: Tim Ferriter Faces Sentencing

Maya Kowalski on the stand

Maya Kowalski Addresses Seemingly Pain-Free Photos Shown by Defense

Dr. Randell Alexander

Dr. Sally Smith’s Boss Says She 'Gave Advice,' Not Orders

Sally Smith (left) Susan Constantine (right)

Likable or Not? Body Language Experts Discuss Dr. Sally Smith

Sally Smith during proffer

What Dr. Sally Smith Said When Jury Wasn’t There

split screen of Adam Steed and a photo of jodi hildebrandt

Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt and the Mormon Church

Julie Grant in front of Ruby Franke monitor

Julie's Opening Statement: Ruby Franke and the Price of Fame

bodycam video shows officers finding the franke children

Bodycam Shows Police Finding Two of Ruby Franke's Children

Tim Ferriter sits in court

Tim Ferriter Asks Judge To Release Him on Bond Before Sentencing

Johanna Klink

Smoking Gun Witness Testifies About Maya’s “Cry for Help”

photo of a smiling woman

YouTube Star Ruby Franke to Appear in Court Tuesday

Psychiatrist Dr. Scott Richards

Doctor: Maya’s Treatment was “direct factor” in Mother’s Suicide

