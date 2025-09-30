Breaking Down Monday's Hearing in the Case Against Tyler Robinson

Tyler Robinson appeared virtually in court Monday with a newly-appointed attorney who asked for more time to review "voluminous" discovery. Robinson allegedly fired a rifle at Charlie Kirk, killing him during an address on a college campus. (9/29/25) MORE

Manhunt, Murder & Mayhem, Politics ,

Latest Videos

alleged, now deceased, yogurt shop killer David Brashers

DNA Evidence Links Dead Man Linked to 1991 Texas Yogurt Shop Murders

Ruth Miller's bond hearing decision

Amish Mom Ruth Miller's Bond Hearing: Judge Makes Decision

Victim Kirby Carpenter's mother is overcome with emotion and openly wailing in court.

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Victim's Mother Collapses in Court

Judge declared mistrial in Jeffrey Spence case

Judge Declares Mistrial in Plotting Parents Murder Trial

Amish mom Ruth Miller

Amish Mom Ruth Miller, Accused of Drowning Young Son, Attends Bond Hearing

splitscreen

Plotting Parents Murder Trial: Jury Says They're Deadlocked

Defense attorney David Hill

Defense: The State Has No 'Hard Proof' of Jeffrey Spence's Guilt

Tyler Robinson status hearing

Tyler Robinson Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing In Court for Status Hearing

Sergeant Jacoba Boyd

Sergeant says Brandon Isabelle Confessed to Killing Woman, Newborn

Jeffrey Spence - (States' Closing Argument)

State: 'There's A Lot Of Evidence... Everything Points to Jeff Spence'

jury sees evidence photo

Baby in the River Murder Trial: Day 5 Highlights

Donna Adelson reacts to hearing the verdict

Donna Adelson Denied Acquittal, New Trial, and Leave to Interview Jurors

MORE VIDEOS