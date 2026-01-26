Brendan Banfield: What Can Be Expected When He Testifies

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Livestreams
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Brendan Banfield is expected to take the stand in his defense; what can be expected when the accused killer testifies? Accused double murderer Michael McKee enters a not guilty plea in the deaths of his ex-wife and husband. (1/26/26) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?