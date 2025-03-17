Bryan Kohberger: Audio of 911 Call Released in Idaho Student Murders Case

Newly released 911 calls made on the day four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death reveal the chaos and confusion among the callers who realized at least one of their roommates was dead. (3/17/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem ,

Latest Videos

Idaho home

Bryan Kohberger: Audio of 911 Call Released in Idaho Student Murders Case

defendant sobs into a tissue

Prosecutor: You Killed Ashley Because of 'Hell' You Brought to That House

middle-aged man looks worried

Prosecutor to Jordan Henning: 'You wanted to make sure she was dead!'

Nichole Rice

ND v. Nichole Rice: Toxic Roommate Murder Trial

Henning Relationship testimony

Jordan Henning Addresses Marital Issues With Victim, Ashley Henning

Jordan Henning takes the stand

Jordan Henning Takes the Stand: "I Destroyed Lives That Day"

Justin Anderson testifies

Psychologist: Jordan Henning Suffered 'Extreme Emotional Disturbance'

Judge looks down in court

Jordan Henning Defense Motions For Judge To Recuse Himself

Jordan Henning holds a gun

Military Wife Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

still image from surveillance video in kitchen

Video Shows Deadly Shooting Inside Hennings' Kitchen

graphic image promoting a docu-series

SNEAK PEEK: Trial & Error: Why Did O.J. Win? Episode 5: Attack the Timeline

splitscreen closeup off a pretty, middle-aged defendant and a wider shot of a young-ish man in court with a graphic that says: TURTLEBOY ON WITNESS LIST

Karen Read Retrial: Turtleboy On Prosecution's Witness List!

MORE VIDEOS