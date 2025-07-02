Bryan Kohberger Expected To Plead Guilty To Murders

As Bryan Kohberger prepares to accept a plea deal, Julie Grant and her panel examine whether justice has been served in the case. Plus, the jury deliberating in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' federal case reaches a partial verdict. (7/2/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem , ,

Latest Videos

apodaca police interview

Bloody Sword Murder Trial | Isaac Apodaca Claims Girlfriend Threatened Him

Karina Cooper in court

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Karina Cooper's Hysterical 911 Call

Karina Cooper cries in court

Defense: 'Karina Cooper Was In A Dream World'

apodaca police interview

Bloody Sword Murder Trial | Isaac Apodaca Says Girlfriend Told Him 'I Did It'

dr. dom sportelli

Dr. Domenick Sportelli's Observation of Bryan Kohberger's Mental State

Bryan Kohberger

Will Accused Killer, Bryan Kohberger, Reveal His Motives?

Kohberger

Bryan Kohberger To Attend Hearing, Plead Guilty To Quadruple Murder

Raul Valle

Prosecutor Challenges Raul Valle's Version of Events

Raul Valle testifies

Raul Valle Describes Deadly Fight: 'Everything Just Went Black'

bryan kohberger

'Death By Prison': Is Bryan Kohberger's Plea Deal Justice?

Barry Morphew Extradited to Colorado to Face Charges in Wife's Death

blonde lady in a pink tee shirt holds a baby whose face is blurred

Witness: Lawson Said He'd Pull Out Rogers' Teeth, Let Hogs 'Do the Rest'

MORE VIDEOS