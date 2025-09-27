Bryan Kohberger Was at Costco, Other Shops Hours After He Killed 4 People

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
Unbelievable new video shows Bryan Kohberger at Costco and other stores at the exact time the bodies of the 4 students he brutally murdered were found. We break it all down: all the videos and everywhere Kohberger went that horrible day. (9/26/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?