Bryan Kohberger's Trove of Selfies Reveals Biceps and a Bare Chest

The killer's Android device had no shortage of images taken of himself shirtless, flexing his bicep and making faces for the camera. They were never posted or sent to anyone, so we're left to wonder if the photos were for his own enjoyment. (9/10/25) MORE

Det. David Alverson walked the jury through surveillance footage.

Suni Bell Case Detective Details Differences Between Handguns, Rifles

Krebs Case Detective: No Blood Found on Buzzer, Light Switch, Door

Charlie Kirk Death: Authorities Give Update on Shooting

Donald Trump on Charlie Kirk: 'The Great... Legendary Charlie Kirk Is Dead'

Suni Bell's Mom Recalls Final Moments: "She Just Kept Saying 'Mommy' "

Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event

Kathryn Restelli Sentenced in Family Plot Murder Case

Kiss and Kill Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Carly Gregg Appeals Conviction For Mom's Murder To MS Supreme Court

'My Man!' Charlie Adelson Thanks Transporters for Wendy's

Wife Who Lured Husband to Utah to Kill Him Gets 1-15 Years in Prison

