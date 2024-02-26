Bye Bye Coward Montgomery! We Finally Got Justice for Harmony

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
On Opening Statements, Julie Grant announces Adam Montgomery is his own daughter's killer; and laments that prison isn't enough of a punishment to fit the crimes of such a "sinister, soulless, gutless, rotten, manipulative dirtbag." (2/23/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?