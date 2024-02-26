Bye Bye Coward Montgomery! We Finally Got Justice for Harmony

On Opening Statements, Julie Grant announces Adam Montgomery is his own daughter's killer; and laments that prison isn't enough of a punishment to fit the crimes of such a "sinister, soulless, gutless, rotten, manipulative dirtbag." (2/23/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Reactions to the guilty verdict of Adam Montgomery in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial.

Reaction to Adam Mongtomery Guilty Verdict

Julie Grant with a monitor behind her featuring a splitscreen of Harmony Montgomery and Adam Montgomery.

A 'Sinister, Rotten, Soulless, Cowardly Dirtbag' Kills Their Own Child

Harmony Montgomery close up portrait.

Harmony Montgomery's Legacy Will Live On Despite Jury's Verdict

Harmony Montgomery and her brother, Jamison.

Harmony Montgomery's Brother's Adoptive Father Speaks to Court TV

Chad Doerman, accused of shooting his three young sons to death, wants his confession suppressed.

Chad Doerman Wants Confession Suppressed

Chad Doerman in court for motions hearing.

Triple Murder Tragedy: Chad Dorman in Court for Motions Hearing

Can Kayla Montgomery, an admitted perjurer, be trusted?

Kayla Montgomery: Can an Admitted Perjurer Be Trusted?

The defense and state delivered closing arguments in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Day 10 Recap

After more than two hours of deliberations in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial, the jurors went home.

Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial: Jury Deliberations Resume Tomorrow

Splitscreen of Adam Montgomery and Chad Doerman.

Comparing Parents Who Allegedly Kill Their Children

Lori Vallow Daybell in an Arizona court on Feb. 21, 2024.

Lori Vallow Daybell Makes Court Appearance for Scheduling Conference

evidence in the trial of adam montgomery

Prosecution: Adam Montgomery Is An Enraged Tyrant

