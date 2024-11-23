Bystander Who Tried to Help: Pearson 'Took the Cowardly Way Out'

Kennedy Armstrong, a bystander who tried to help Madison Schmeitz and Jaclyn Rogé, spoke at Spencer Pearson's sentencing, telling the court, "A man who could not handle a breakup took the time to stalk, stab and try to kill a young woman." (11/22/24) MORE

Assault, Crimes of Passion, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Handsome man who appears to be a news anchor speaks with great fervor.

Jealous Ex Shot Dead Trial: Brian Camp Testifies in His Own Defense

Young woman with a cane wears a mint greet tee shirt as she embraces a member of law enforcement.

Schemitz: Pearson's Decision 'Will Haunt Me For the Rest of My Life'

Young man gives a fiery dressing town to a young male defendant in a prison suit.

Bystander Who Tried to Help: Pearson 'Took the Cowardly Way Out'

brian camp testifies

Jealous Ex Shot Dead | Prosecution Grills Brian Camp on Second Gunshot

evidence photo of bloodied brian camp

Brian Camp Details Break-In, Fatal Altercation with Johnathan Letendre

judge addresses lucas

'I Cannot Imagine the Sheer Horror': Judge Sentences Tiffanie Lucas

surveillance video projected on a screen

Video Shows Tiffanie Lucas With Kids Before Murders

Woman testifies

'I Want You to Suffer': Victim's Grandmother Addresses Tiffanie Lucas

Mug shot of a middle-aged man who's just over 6 feet tall.

Judge Gunned Down in Chambers: Sheriff Indicted for Murder

side by side of judge and female defendant in court

Leilani Simon Sentenced to 40 years Before Eligible for Parole

Middle-aged woman on the witness stand appears to be making a desperate plea, as a teary-eyed young woman looks on

Leilani Simon's Mother: My Drug Use Robbed Her of a Childhood

Splitscreen of an older gentleman on the witness stand and a young, female defendant sobbing into a tissue.

Stepdad Begs Judge to Let Leilani Simon 'Walk Amongst Us' Someday

MORE VIDEOS