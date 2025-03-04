Casey Anthony: 'I Will Advocate For My Daughter'

Casey Anthony says, 'I will advocate for my daughter,' as she announces her new role as a 'legal advocate' on social media. Anthony was acquitted in 2011 of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee by a Florida jury. (3/3/25) MORE

Jennifer Gledhill Hearing

Jennifer Gledhill, Accused of Murdering Husband, Attends Pretrial Hearing

Jaron Warner

Dale Warner's Son Arrested in Connection to Death of Stepmom Dee Warner

Young murder defendant looks scared

Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads GUILTY

Jermaine Bass in court

'I'm A Good Person': Jermaine Bass Refers to Deadly Shooting as 'Accident'

Shirley Bass testifies in court

'Mommy Loves You Both': Shirley Bass Speaks at Sentencing

Jennifer Gledhill appears in court

Jennifer Gledhill To Lover: 'Don't Think Of Me As A Monster'

Young woman in a yearbook-style photo.

Tara Grinstead Murder: Judge Tosses Some Pending Charges

Young woman with glasses and a sweater and a collared shirt

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Could Be Released Next Month

split screen of monica and gessica sementilli

Gessica Sementilli Describes Finding Robert Baker in Her Mother's Bed

clear tube of toothpaste

Why Was Robert Baker’s Sperm in a Toothpaste Tube?

Ellen Gilland speaks in court

Ellen Gilland: 'I Will Regret Many Of My Decisions For The Rest Of My Life'

