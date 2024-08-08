Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Circumstances Surrounding Prominent Doctor's Murder Detailed

Desmond Burks, who police say had an intimate relationship with Dr. Devon Hoover, has been charged with his death. A man accused of tricking his then-girlfriend into taking medication that terminated her pregnancy appears in court. (8/7/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

A bald, middle-aged attorney wearing a purple suit and orange tie argues in court.

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Sharp-dressed attorney delivers an argument. Judge is on the bench in the background.

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Gloria Allred discusses Scott Peterson docuseries.

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

Sarah Boone in court.

Sarah Boone Files Hand-Written Motion for Funding

Woman on camera

Victim of Online Predator Speaks to Court TV

Female defendant wwith long black hair stands and listens as a verdict is read.

Wife Stabs Husband Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict

Christopher Gregor with his son.

Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Father To Be Sentenced for Death of Son

Happy couple poses for a photo. They are victim Josh Davies and his wife.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: State's Rebuttal

A balding male attorney in a grey suit stands at a podium.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Large older man in a white tee shirt sits in an interrogation room.

Tattoo Punch Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

man inmate photo

Bond Companies Ordered to Answer Questions in Court

Young man on witness stand. Has dark hair, moustache and beard.

Michael Ricci Jr., Son of Defendant and Victim, on Cross-Examination

