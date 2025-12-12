Closing Arguments Set to Begin in Brian Walshe's Murder Trial

Closing arguments are set to begin in Brian Walshe's murder trial where he's accused of killing his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body has never been found. Fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is facing an assault investigation. (12/12/25) MORE

Brian Walshe Commonwealth's closing

Prosecution: 'Ana Walshe Is Dead Because Brian Murdered Her'

Larry Tipton stands in court

Defense: Brian and Ana Walshe Were 'Planning For The Future'

On day 9  in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 9

Dustin Duren speaks before being sentenced

Dustin Duren Speaks, Sentenced for Girlfriend's Murder

Brian Walshe Day 8 wrap

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 8

brian walshe courtroom

Brian Walshe Declines to Testify, Defense Will Not Present Case

crystal hicks

Paul Hicks' Sister Testifies About Night Regina Disappeared

Alissa Kirby, Ana Walshe's best friend

Ana Walshe's Best Friend: Brian Texted Me Asking if I'd Seen His Wife

Paul Hicks - State's Opening Statement

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: State's Opening Statement

Gem Mutlu, Ana Walshe's former boss takes stand

Ana Walshe's Former Boss Gets Emotional Describing Last Night Seen Alive

Day 7 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 7

Day 6 in the trial of Brian Walshe

MA v. Brian Walshe: Key Moments from Day 6

