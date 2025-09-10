Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event

Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University. Kirk was rushed to the hospital after being struck in the neck. (9/10/25)  MORE

Attempted Murder

Latest Videos

Charlie Kirk killed

Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Being Shot at College Event

Ihsan Ali sentenced.

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Ihsan Ali Sentenced

Ali victim impact statement

Attempted 'Honor Killing': Victim Fatima Ali Said 'Abuse Became Unbearable'

Victim Fatima Ali reads her victim impact statement

Fatima Ali: You're A Monster... My Dad Tried To Kill Me With His Own Hands

splitscreen: white-haired male talking head with thick black glasses/2 women hugging

Attempted "Honor Killing" Trial: Zahraa Ali's Attorney Joins Court TV

Ihsan and Zahraa Ali verdict

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Booking photo of Bradford Gille

Bystanders Credited With Stopping Mass Stabbing At Michigan Walmart

2 defendants and 2 attorneys stand at their table in court

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Defense Closing Argument

Prosecutor Heather Stone

Attempted 'Honor Killing' Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

Judge Justin Beresky sentences Lori Daybell

'You've Left a Wake of Destruction': Judge Sentences Lori Daybell

Surviving victim Brandon Boudreaux

Victim Brandon Boudreaux: 'Will Always Fear Her For What She Tried To Do'

Larry Woodcock

Emotional Victim Impact Statements: 'Lori Vallow Is The Family Tragedy'

MORE VIDEOS