Court Views Surveillance Footage of Jason Chen with Suitcase

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Surveillance footage of Jason Chen carrying a suitcase, which contained Jasmine Pace's remains, is shown in court. Chen is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2022 death of 22-year-old Pace. (1/14/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?