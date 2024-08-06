Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Man Accused of Shooting His Father

- Watch Live
Alec Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, 55-year-old Dennis Jones. Alec's brother, Nathan Jones, is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. They are being tried separately. (8/6/24) MORE
