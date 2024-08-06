Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Dad in the Ditch Murder Trial: Man Accused of Shooting His Father

Alec Jones is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, 55-year-old Dennis Jones. Alec's brother, Nathan Jones, is charged with aiding and abetting murder in the first degree. They are being tried separately. (8/6/24)   MORE

split screen of Kym Worthy and Dr. Devon Hoover

Arrest Made in Murder of Prominent Detroit Doctor

video surveillance of altercation

Hotel Workers Charged with Felony Murder

Julie Sulpizio

Woman Charged After Alleged Ambush on Officers

Retrial for Wisconsin Man Accused of Triple Murder

A bald, middle-aged attorney wearing a purple suit and orange tie argues in court.

Missing Classmate Murder Trial: Shover Defense's Opening Statement

Sharp-dressed attorney delivers an argument. Judge is on the bench in the background.

Shover Prosecutor: This Case is 'About a Cold Blooded Revenge Killing'

Attorney in blue suit in court

WI v. Nya Thao: Opening Statements

Kaylee Goncalves' parents.

Idaho Student Murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Join Court TV

Owen Shover and Aranda Briones.

Two Brothers Arrested in Connection to High School Classmate's Death

Sarah Boone sits in court

Judge Refuses Sarah Boone's Request for Standby Counsel

Gloria Allred discusses Scott Peterson docuseries.

Scott Peterson To Speak in First On-Camera Interview Since 2004

