Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- License Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick. She also implied that she might not be ready by Wednesday. (6/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?