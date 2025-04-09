Daybell: 'Were you aware that my husband was wearing a $200 bamboo shirt?'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Lori Daybell asked Det. Coons questions that perplexed the prosecution, judge, and witness himself, such as if the detective knew what type of shirt Charles Vallow was wearing, and if he knew Charles listed Alex Cox as one of his 5 best friends. (4/9 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?