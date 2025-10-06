Amish Defendant Samuel Hochstetler Takes Stand in Pretrial Hearing

- Watch Live
Samuel Hochstetler takes the stand in a pretrial hearing. Hochstetler's defense wants to throw out the Amish teenager's confession, saying he was confused about his constitutional rights when he confessed to killing Rosanna Kinsinger. (10/6/25) MORE
