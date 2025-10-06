Amish Defendant Samuel Hochstetler Takes Stand in Pretrial Hearing

Samuel Hochstetler takes the stand in a pretrial hearing. Hochstetler's defense wants to throw out the Amish teenager's confession, saying he was confused about his constitutional rights when he confessed to killing Rosanna Kinsinger. (10/6/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

Samuel Hochstetler takes the stand

darriynn brown appears in court

Darriynn Brown Pleads Guilty to Killing Cash Gernon, Sentenced to Life

Kouri and Eric Richins

Kouri Richins Wants Bail After Key Witness Allegedly Recants

Medical Examiner Dr. Matrina Schmidt on the stand

Medical Examiner Details Nancy Howery's Burned Bone and Skin Fragments

Carlos Hernandez and Joshua Zuazo verdicts

Home Invasion Hoax Murder Trial: Watch the Two Verdicts!

Eric Sweeney stands in court

Judge Offers 'Path to Redemption' to Eric Sweeney at Sentencing

defense attorney addresses judge

Sweeney's Defense: 'Eric's Not A Monster'

Huston Danker sentenced

Huston Danker Sentenced in Killing of Ryan Cooper

eric sweeney in court

Experts Testify About Eric Sweeney's Mental Health Diagnosis at Sentencing

Lauren Prusiner, a defense attorney for Eric Sweeney, in court

Defense Says Eric Sweeney is 'Deeply Damaged' By Childhood of Abuse

eric sweeney in court

Prosecutor Calls Eric Sweeney 'Mass Killer,' Family Asks for Maximum Time

Sign shop owner testifies in Hernandez case

Shop Owner Worried Signs He Made For Carlos Hernandez Were Used in Crime

