Defense: Jaramillo's Apology Doesn't Mean She Committed Murder

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney David Silva delivers his closing argument, telling jurors that his client, Jeannine Jaramillo, didn't know that her actions were going to lead to people's deaths. (12/19/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?