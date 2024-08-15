Vinnie Politan Investigates: Weeknights 9/8c on Court TV graphic

Detroit Doctor Murder: Defendant Ordered to Undergo Competency Exam

Desmond Burks, who's accused of killing a Detroit neurosurgeon, has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. Burks is facing several charges, including pre-meditated murder in the death of Dr. Devon Hoover. (8/15/24)   MORE

Susan Lorincz in court.

Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial: Lorincz Won't Testify in Own Defense

3d diagram of living room

Jury Sees 3D Images of Crime Scene in Knocking Neighbor Shooting Trial

Woman with curly hair sits in court and speaks into a microphone.

Forensic Expert: Jennifer Paxton's DNA Found in Freezer, on Wall

Man in court with orange jumpsuit

Alex Murdaugh’s Appeal to be Heard by SC Supreme Court

Four Las Vegas teenagers plead guilty in death of Jonathan Lewis Jr.

Las Vegas Teens Take Guilty Plea in Deadly Student Beating

Holly Bailey testifies.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Victim's Neighbor Takes the Stand

Robert Draskovich in court.

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Defense Opening Statement

Sarah Boone sits in court

Sarah Boone Complains She's 'Unprepared' at Hearing

evidence photo of man in straw hat

Investigative Reporter Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

woman appears in court

Ex-Pageant Queen Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Boyfriend's Toddler

Susan Lorincz is seen in a police interview room

'I Really Feared for My Life': Jury Sees Lorincz Police Interview

